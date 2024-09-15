Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

