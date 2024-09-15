Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.5 %

KDP opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

