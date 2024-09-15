Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,348 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 327,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 91,567 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

CTSH opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.