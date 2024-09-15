Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 769.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 65.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.