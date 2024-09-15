Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $450,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.3 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.