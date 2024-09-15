Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $455,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $914.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $858.65 and its 200 day moving average is $771.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

