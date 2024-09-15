Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Block by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,436,000 after acquiring an additional 334,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Block by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.34.

NYSE SQ opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.49. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

