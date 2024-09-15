Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $918,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $648,540,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

