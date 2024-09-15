Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 598,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 40,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

