Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,884 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 430,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.43. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

