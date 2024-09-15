Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 73.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,004,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

