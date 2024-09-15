Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $318.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

