Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,672 shares of company stock worth $4,573,864. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7 %

Fortinet stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

