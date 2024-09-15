Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,330 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.