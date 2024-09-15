Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,475 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,219,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 394,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,631,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,274,000 after buying an additional 1,302,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,412,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 209,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,449,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 170,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

