Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,749 Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYON shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,680.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Price Performance

BYON opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. Beyond, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

