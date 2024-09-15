Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,182 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 653.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Shares of APTV opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

