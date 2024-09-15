Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 159 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $117.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $816,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,932 shares of company stock worth $67,352,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.