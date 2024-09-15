Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after buying an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $11,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Proto Labs

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $99,806.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,581.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Proto Labs stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

