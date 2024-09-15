Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,352 Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 4,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Genesco by 108.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

NYSE GCO opened at $25.72 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

