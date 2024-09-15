Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,932.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,767.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3,707.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

