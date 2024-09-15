Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $53,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

