Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $57,000 in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 396,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE TSQ opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 171.57%. The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

