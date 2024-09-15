Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 30.9% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

