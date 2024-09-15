Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBX

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.