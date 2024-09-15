Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Bird news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,546 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

