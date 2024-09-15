Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EVER opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $792.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $103,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,664.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $103,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,664.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,998 shares of company stock worth $3,356,708. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

