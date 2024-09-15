Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 271.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.