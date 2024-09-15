Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,545 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,426,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,422,000 after purchasing an additional 43,822 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,330,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 365,952 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,762 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

BHLB stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.