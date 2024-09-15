Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 60.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $536,167.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,294,836 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $536,167.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,294,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,457,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,719.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,997 shares of company stock worth $1,245,912 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $6.27 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.07 and a beta of 1.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. MannKind had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. MannKind’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

