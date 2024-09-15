Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $114,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,689.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $506.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

