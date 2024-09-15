Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $305.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

