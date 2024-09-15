Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 284,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $131.58 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 207.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

