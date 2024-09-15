Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 284,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.89.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $131.58 million during the quarter.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.
