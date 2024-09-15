Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,807,000 after buying an additional 1,400,154 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.6 %

MU opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

