MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Up to $33.27

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.27, but opened at $34.81. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 1,219 shares.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.
About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
