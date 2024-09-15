Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 31,998 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $430.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.50 and its 200-day moving average is $423.36. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.