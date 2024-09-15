MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of MillerKnoll worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 566.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

