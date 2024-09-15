Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 99.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,909 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.