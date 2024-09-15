Morgan Stanley Increases Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $58.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.09.

Get Kroger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Kroger Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,062,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 51,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.