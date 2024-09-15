MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,088,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $16,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSM

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.