National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 166 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,665,257 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $100.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

