National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 34,800 Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,219,000. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 232,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 172.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 1.9% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 36,225,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 662,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $1.53 on Friday. Galiano Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $393.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:GAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

