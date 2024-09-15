National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

