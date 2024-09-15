National Bank of Canada FI Buys 565 Shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 241,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DJIA opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.39.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

