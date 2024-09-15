National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 1,726 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,860,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,635 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,416,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,261 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

