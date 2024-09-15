National Bank of Canada FI Has $128,000 Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,495,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:AX opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $79.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AX

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.