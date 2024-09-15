National Bank of Canada FI Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MHO opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $173.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.