National Bank of Canada FI Has $143,000 Stock Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

SGDM opened at $31.59 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

