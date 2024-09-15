National Bank of Canada FI Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,246 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avantor were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,298,000 after purchasing an additional 624,369 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Avantor by 14.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,109,000 after buying an additional 1,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,544,000 after buying an additional 297,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,455,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Avantor by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,976 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $26.88 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.