National Bank of Canada FI Has $92,000 Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,235.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 8.7 %

RKLB stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

